Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target at $51.45

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.