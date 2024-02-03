BMO Capital Markets Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.64.

SBUX opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

