Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.