Royal Bank of Canada Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $106.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

