The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $158.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.59.

PNC opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

