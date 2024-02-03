Morgan Stanley Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $27.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

