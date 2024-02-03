Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Susquehanna cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PXD opened at $227.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.