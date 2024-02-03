Volcon Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 1-45 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.

VLCN stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $607,662.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.49.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Volcon by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 172,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Volcon by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,837 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Volcon by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 241,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Volcon by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Volcon by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

