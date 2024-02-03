Volcon Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 1-45 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.
Volcon Price Performance
VLCN stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $607,662.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.49.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Volcon
About Volcon
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volcon
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.