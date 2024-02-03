SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.31.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Shares of SLG opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.