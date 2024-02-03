Critical Contrast: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) & ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $768.13 million 2.67 $104.03 million $1.24 19.44 ServisFirst Bancshares $843.66 million 4.16 $251.50 million $3.79 17.03

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. ServisFirst Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

81.1% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 2 0 2.50 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus target price of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 13.54% 5.04% 0.70% ServisFirst Bancshares 24.52% 15.48% 1.39%

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, Internet banking, direct deposit, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit and credit card systems; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

