First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $22.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,471,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 263,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $20,745,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

