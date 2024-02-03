Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $230.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $2,600,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,999,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,398 shares of company stock valued at $47,874,300. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $273.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.11. Arista Networks has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $276.99. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

