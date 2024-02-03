American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $17.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $488,089.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,750.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,750.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,937. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.5 %

AEO opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.