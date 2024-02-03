Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VTR opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,640.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 184.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

