U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

