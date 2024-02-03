Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.1 %

CLF stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

