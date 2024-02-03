Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

UI stock opened at $128.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.79. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $298.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $463.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

