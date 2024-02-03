Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UDR. TheStreet lowered UDR from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.06.

UDR Stock Down 0.6 %

UDR stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

Insider Activity

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

