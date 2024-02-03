Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOGL stock opened at $142.38 on Thursday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 48,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

