Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Price Target at $63.57

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

