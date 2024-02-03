Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.71.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 526,385 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after acquiring an additional 520,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,712 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

