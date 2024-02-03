Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 248.94%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,944,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 1,306,501 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.