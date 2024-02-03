Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

REG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

REG opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 294.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 199,776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.