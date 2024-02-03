Truist Financial Boosts First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $35.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

FFIN opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 139,478 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

