H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. H World Group has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.91.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

