Mizuho Lowers Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $42.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RCUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 190,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

