Citigroup Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $53.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Down 3.5 %

Comcast stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

