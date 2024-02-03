Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,704,000 after buying an additional 603,429 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,802,000 after buying an additional 2,677,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 847,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,805,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after buying an additional 95,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,401,000 after buying an additional 2,484,825 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

