Mizuho Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $7.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 494,825 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 506,633 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 740,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 366.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 798,545 shares during the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

