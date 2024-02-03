Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.14.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $395.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $457.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

