Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$19.75 at Desjardins

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$18.25 to C$19.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

SKE opened at C$6.17 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$556.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.30). Analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$72,120.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.