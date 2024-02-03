The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.88%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.