BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.70.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Institutional Trading of BorgWarner
BorgWarner Price Performance
BWA stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
BorgWarner Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.
