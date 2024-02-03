Critical Comparison: African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) versus Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for African Agriculture and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Thumb Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus target price of $37.30, indicating a potential upside of 169.70%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91% Green Thumb Industries -1.76% 2.64% 1.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares African Agriculture and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares African Agriculture and Green Thumb Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $1.02 billion 2.86 $11.98 million ($0.08) -172.88

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Risk and Volatility

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats African Agriculture on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

