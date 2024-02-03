Critical Survey: Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) versus Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Tarena International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tarena International has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of ?. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Tarena International -1.68% N/A -2.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Tarena International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Tarena International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 0.52 -$28.88 million N/A N/A Tarena International $357.84 million 0.00 $12.11 million ($0.50) N/A

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 4.1, meaning that its share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tarena International beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services. The company offers education courses in information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, data analysis and business intelligence, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, Python programming basics, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company operates TMOOC.cn, an online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

