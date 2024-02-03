Head-To-Head Contrast: Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. Citizens & Northern has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Citizens & Northern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $160.55 million 1.30 $21.75 million $1.24 9.56 Citizens & Northern $117.06 million 2.68 $26.62 million $1.79 11.49

Citizens & Northern has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 13.55% 9.47% 0.74% Citizens & Northern 20.60% 11.11% 1.12%

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats Colony Bankcorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides wealth management services, such as retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements, and asset management services; and insurance products through broker-dealer, which includes mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents, as well as offers reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

