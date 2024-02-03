Roth Mkm Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $348.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $345.00 to $348.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $342.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

