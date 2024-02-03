Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TISI stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Team in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

