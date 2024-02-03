Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Down 4.0 %
TISI stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.85.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
