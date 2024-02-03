TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.91 million, a PE ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.98. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 57.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 160.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 188,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.