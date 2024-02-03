Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.48.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.