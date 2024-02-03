Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.69.

CP opened at C$112.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04. The company has a market cap of C$104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$112.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

