William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

