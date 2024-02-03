Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after buying an additional 2,015,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

