Comparing Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 567.62%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.49 billion 4.83 $520.52 million $1.66 31.81 Cidara Therapeutics $56.54 million 1.12 -$29.80 million ($0.39) -1.79

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cidara Therapeutics. Cidara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 17.98% 22.64% 11.26% Cidara Therapeutics -55.49% -264.84% -48.12%

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Novozymes A/S beats Cidara Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, probiotic cleaning, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, starch modification, and enzyme solutions. Additionally, the company provides ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel, and plant related solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, for biocatalysis. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

