Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $73.00 at Bank of America

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.