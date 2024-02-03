Head to Head Comparison: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) versus PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic pays out 233.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.39 billion 1.33 -$87.17 million ($0.94) -16.36 PotlatchDeltic $1.02 billion 3.50 $333.90 million $0.77 58.23

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PotlatchDeltic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -5.41% -2.53% -1.25% PotlatchDeltic 6.06% 1.58% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 5 0 0 1.71 PotlatchDeltic 0 3 1 0 2.25

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.69%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.48%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.