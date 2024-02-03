Financial Review: Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 29.04% 11.15% 7.73% Antero Resources 15.76% 5.74% 2.93%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Antero Resources 0 7 5 1 2.54

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Energy and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 26.13%. Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $29.85, suggesting a potential upside of 36.28%. Given Antero Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $731.09 million 1.43 $260.50 million $0.74 8.69 Antero Resources $7.14 billion 0.92 $1.90 billion $2.78 7.88

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Advantage Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. It provides natural gas, oil, and NGLs primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 504,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. It also owned and operated 620 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 34 compressor stations. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

