Susquehanna Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $150.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.76.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average of $159.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.