Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.79.

Shares of WELL opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

