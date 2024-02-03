Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE:WSR opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $644.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

